Thais host Myanmar junta official for talks; key ASEAN members stay away

Thailand's foreign minister, Don Pramudwinai, who called the meeting, told broadcaster Thai PBS an interview aired on Monday that Myanmar's crisis was sending refugees across their common border and had hit trade hard.

"Thailand is the most affected if we let this prolong," Don said. "We can say that Thailand is the only country in ASEAN that wants to see the problems end as soon as possible, which will be beneficial to us."

Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister, Than Swe, is due to join the talks, two sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

But some ASEAN members have declined to attend and others are only sending junior officials.

Indonesia, which as the current ASEAN chair has for months been trying to engage key stakeholders in Myanmar’s conflict in an effort to kick-start a peace process, has declined to join the talks.Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the latest meeting of the bloc had "arrived at no consensus to re-engage or develop new approaches to the Myanmar issue", according to a letter seen by Reuters and verified by a source.

ASEAN FRUSTRATION

The military took over in Myanmar in 1962, isolating it for decades until a tentative opening up began in 2011. But its experiment with democracy, which included elections swept by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, came to end when the military ousted her government, reimposed strict military rule and crushed protests.