Thailand's poll body to investigate PM frontrunner Pita

"There is sufficient information to suspect that the candidate is unfit or prohibited from seeking public office, according to electoral regulations, to further investigate Pita," election commission chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong told Reuters in a text message.

The opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties thumped conservative opponents allied with the military in a resounding rejection of nearly nine years of government led or backed by the army after its 2014 coup.

They have formed an alliance with six smaller parties, but Pita's bid to be premier and form the government is expected to face resistance in a conservative-leaning Senate that was appointed under the military. A bicameral vote on a prime minister is expected by August, with weeks of uncertainty ahead.

Move Forward's anti-establishment agenda clashes with the interests of a royalist military and old-money business elite that has influenced politics for decades in Southeast Asia's second biggest economy.