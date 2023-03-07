Indonesia rescuers await reinforcements in hunt for landslide survivors

Rescuers on a remote Indonesia island searched for signs of life on Tuesday after a landslide that killed 15 people, awaiting equipment and reinforcements to boost efforts to find 42 people still missing, the disaster agency said.

The landslide on Monday followed six days of torrential rain and buried houses on a village on the island of Searasan in the Natuna region, about 80 km (49.71 miles) off the island of Borneo.

Disaster agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said the landslide was estimated to have been 100-200 metres (328-656 ft) long and there were just 42 people involved in a rescue mission complicated by the remote location.