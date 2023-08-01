Myanmar junta pardons ex-leader Suu Kyi for five offences

The military's State Administration Council also pardoned former president Win Myint, who was also arrested at the same time as Suu Kyi after the 2021 coup, on some of the charges for which he was convicted resulting in a reduction of four years in his jail term, the junta spokesman was quoted as saying.

Suu Kyi, 78, denied all of the charges for which she was convicted, ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption, and has been appealing against them.

An informed source said both Suu Kyi and Win Myint would remain in detention.

"She won't be free from house arrest," said the source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, was first put under house arrest in 1989 after huge protests against decades of military rule.