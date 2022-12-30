    বাংলা

    Court rulings against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

    The former leader faces prison sentence over 30 years after she was overthrown in a coup

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM

    Myanmar's 77-year-old former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been ordered to serve a total of 33 years in prison after convictions on multiple charges since her overthrow in a coup early last year.

    Following is a summary of the cases and verdicts based on information available from the secretive trials that started in June 2021. Suu Kyi has denied wrongdoing.

    - Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations, while she was in detention and denied visitors, asking them not to recognise a military government. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.

    - Breaching a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan 10, 2022.

    - Violating an import/export law and a telecommunications law by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers. Ordered to serve two years and one year in jail, respectively, sentences served concurrently, Jan. 10, 2022.

    - Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. Ordered to serve five years in prison, April 27, 2022.

    - Misuse of funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate. Ordered to serve six years in prison, Aug 15, 2022.

    - Influencing the election commission. Ordered to serve three years in prison with hard labour, Sept 2, 2022.

    - Violating the Official Secrets Act. Ordered to serve three years in prison, Sept 29, 2022.

    - Accepting bribes totalling $550,000 from Myanmar businessman Maung Weik, including a donation to government agencies to benefit his businesses. Ordered to serve three years in prison, Oct 12, 2022.

    - Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter. Convicted of five counts of corruption, ordered to serve seven years in prison.

    RELATED STORIES
    People wearing protective masks enjoy a pedestrian bridge during the dusk amid of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 15, 2022.
    Indonesia lifts remaining COVID restrictions
    Before the announcement, most mobility restrictions had already been removed for recipients of at least one booster vaccine shot, but authorities still required masks to be worn indoors
    Anti-coup protesters carry a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed civilian leader, during a march in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb 13, 2021. When a court in Myanmar on Monday, Dec 6, 2021, sentenced Suu Kyi to four years in custody, it closed a chapter on an era of weak and compromised democracy in a Southeast Asian nation long ruled by a military fist.
    Myanmar jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years
    The deposed leader is found guilty of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar's de facto leader
    A rescue worker walks in front of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino where a fire broke out, in Poipet near the Thailand border, Cambodia, Dec 30, 2022. REUTERS
    8 bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire
    The fire killed at least 27 people a day earlier, with more than 20 people still missing
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo smiles while talking to journalists during a news conference with newly appointed Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Admiral Yudo Margono, after an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec 19, 2022.
    Indonesia issues regulation to replace job creation law
    President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher