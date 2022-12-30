Court rulings against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's 77-year-old former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been ordered to serve a total of 33 years in prison after convictions on multiple charges since her overthrow in a coup early last year.

Following is a summary of the cases and verdicts based on information available from the secretive trials that started in June 2021. Suu Kyi has denied wrongdoing.

- Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations, while she was in detention and denied visitors, asking them not to recognise a military government. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.