Malaysia scraps mandatory death penalty, natural-life prison terms

Malaysia's Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh said capital punishment was an irreversible sentence and had been an ineffective deterrent.

"The death penalty has not brought about the results it was intended to bring," he said in wrapping up parliamentary debates on the measures.

The amendments passed apply to 34 offences currently punishable by death, including murder and drug trafficking. Eleven of those carry it as a mandatory punishment.

More than 1,300 people facing the death penalty or imprisonment for natural life - including those who have exhausted all other legal appeals - can seek a sentencing review under the new rules.

Dobby Chew, executive coordinator at the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, said passage of the amendments was a good first step towards total abolition of capital punishment.

"For the most part, we are on the right track for Malaysia - it's a reform that has been a long time coming," he said.

"We should not deny the fact that the state is killing someone and whether the state should have this kind of power... having the mandatory punishment abolished is a good time for us to start reflecting about it."