Bungalows, cars seized in Singapore's billion-dollar swoop on money laundering

Singapore's police said they have seized S$1 billion ($734.32 million) in assets from a gang of foreigners laundering proceeds from organised crime, including plush bungalows in the most sought-after addresses, bundles of cash, luxury cars, jewellery, handbags and gold bars.

In one of its biggest money-laundering cases, police said 400 officers fanned out across Singapore on Tuesday and launched simultaneous raids on residences across the city-state, from the Orchard Road shopping belt to the resort island of Sentosa.

The raids on at least nine locations netted assets totalling a staggering S$1 billion, police said. These included 94 properties, bank accounts with S$110 million, 50 vehicles, stacks of cash amounting to more than S$23 million, hundreds of luxury handbags and watches, fistfuls of jewellery and two gold bars.

At least 10 foreigners aged between 31 and 44 were arrested, including one man who jumped out of the second-floor balcony of his bungalow in a tony neighbourhood and was found hiding in a drain.