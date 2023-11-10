Losing ground to rebel alliance, Myanmar junta faces biggest test since coup

A rebel alliance has overrun parts of northern Myanmar, including areas bordering China, with resistance to the military junta notching its most significant win since the 2021 coup, according to a rebel commander, diplomats and analysts.

The fiercest fighting has been near Myanmar's border with China in northern Shan state where three powerful ethnic armed groups have combined to lead an offensive that has taken multiple towns and military outposts in recent weeks.

Myanmar's military-appointed president said on Thursday the country was at risk of breaking apart due to the failure to deal with the insurgency more effectively.

Alarmed by its neighbour's deteriorating situation, China's foreign ministry said on Friday that Beijing will ensure security and stability at its border with Myanmar and urged all parties there to stop fighting immediately.