Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands

Thai university student Supawut Presangeiam is eager to vote for the first time in a general election on Sunday, hoping that his support for a rising youth-led opposition party will change the country by moving away from old patronage politics.

"I have decided to vote for Move Forward," the 19-year-old Supawut said. "For too long we have compromised, trying to change the system gradually, but what Move Forward wants to do is to challenge the patronage system."

He is among the 3.3 million first-time voters, aged 18 to 22, that parties are trying to woo.

An emphasis on young voters comes three years after student-led protests rocked Thailand by challenging the military's longtime influence over politics and - in a shocking development - even questioned the role of the king in society, a subject previously deeply taboo.

Move Forward was not officially part of the student protests but some activists are running as party candidates and many are party workers.

Its progressive campaign platform incorporates many of the protesters' demands including, most controversially, amending a criminal law that makes insulting the king punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Other protest demands that Move Forward has adopted include re-writing the constitution to limit the power of the military, scraping military conscription and replacing appointed provincial governors with elected ones.