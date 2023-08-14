    বাংলা

    Indonesia to start random emission tests as poor air chokes Jakarta

    The government has blamed poor air quality problem largely on industry and excessive road traffic but environmental groups point to a coal-fired power plants as the cause

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2023, 09:17 AM

     Indonesia's capital will force drivers to undergo emission tests and consider ordering half of its civil servants to work from home, officials said on Monday, amid deteriorating air quality that has made Jakarta one of the world's most polluted cities.

    Jakarta has been consistently ranked among the 10 most polluted cities globally since May and last week topped global rankings compiled by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. On Monday, Jakarta ranked second.

    The government has blamed the problem largely on industry and excessive road traffic but environmental groups point to a coal-fired power plants as the cause, which authorities reject.

    The government announced on Monday it would carry out random checks on vehicles and force drivers to undergo emission tests. It will consider fines for those who fail and license revocation for repeat offenders.

    It will also require emission tests to be part of the process of obtaining a vehicle registration license. It did not say when the measures would be introduced or how they would be enforced.

    "We will start in Jakarta and when it gets better, we will expand it to greater Jakarta," environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told a press conference.

    Other measures under consideration include requiring cars with 2,400 cc engine capacity and above to use 98-octane fuel, and requiring each vehicle to be carrying four people.

    Jakarta residents, which number well over 10 million, have long complained of poor air.

    A group of residents won a landmark civil case against the government in 2021, with President Joko Widodo ordered to establish national air quality standards to protect human health, and the health minister and Jakarta governor told to devise strategies to control air pollution.

    RELATED STORIES
    An S-2s water bomber is loaded with fire retardant after landing at the Cal Fire's Air Attack Base at Ramona airport in San Diego County, California, US Aug 4, 2023.
    California turns to AI to help spot wildfires
    The AI relies on more than 1,000 cameras across the state to alert first responders in the event of a wildfire
    A woman casts her ballot paper during a state election at Selayang, Malaysia, Aug 12, 2023.
    Malaysians vote in state elections, test for Anwar
    Opinion surveys conducted ahead of the polling showed both Anwar and Muhyiddin's blocs were expected to retain control in the respective states
    Indonesian Air Force helicopters carrying a big flag fly above high rise buildings during the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 17, 2021.
    Indonesia buys drones worth $300m from Turkish Aerospace
    The deal also includes training and flight simulators, according to the defence ministry
    China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023.
    A familiar face for the US as China's Wang returns as foreign minister
    But Wang's return to a post he held for most of the past decade is unlikely to alter the trajectory of a troubled bilateral relationship

    Opinion

    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain