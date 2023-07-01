Cambodia's Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday commenced his ruling party's campaign for an election later this month - a poll that has been criticised as a sham after the main opposition party was prevented from running.

The 70-year-old strongman, who has ruled the Southeast Asian nation of 16 million for four decades, spoke before a crowd in the capital of Phnom Penh. He stood beside his son Hun Manet, who is also a candidate in the polls and widely tipped as his successor.

Hun Sen said his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has ensured peace, socio-economic development and the strengthening of democracy, adding that rights and freedoms were being respected.