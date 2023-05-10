Myanmar's crisis overshadows ASEAN summit in Indonesia

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged the junta to implement a "five-point peace consensus" agreed in late 2021 that includes ending all hostilities and engaging all stakeholders. It barred the generals from attending high-level meetings until progress is made.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday implementation of the five-point plan had been discussed this week and that ASEAN had an "instrumental" role to play for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

As chair of ASEAN this year, Indonesia has also been quietly engaging Myanmar's military, shadow government and armed ethnic groups to kick-start peace talks.

"ASEAN is doing as much as it can really because when you are there on the ground it's not that easy," Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo said.

But some have called on ASEAN, which espouses a policy of non-intervention in members' sovereign affairs, to take a harder stance against Myanmar.

"To leave the seat empty at ASEAN summits is actually their comfort zone, they don't have to be held accountable," said former Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa, referring to Myanmar's military leadership.