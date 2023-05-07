    বাংলা

    Thai voters cast early ballots one week before election

    More than 2 million Thais had registered for early voting out of 52 million eligible voters who are aged 18 and above

    Reuters
    Published : 7 May 2023, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 7 May 2023, 06:22 AM

    Many Thais lined up on Sunday in long queues to vote early in parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14. 

    More than 2 million Thais had registered for early voting out of 52 million eligible voters who are aged 18 and above, according to the country's election commission. 

    "I wish to see change and improvement in management," said 51-year-old Gosol Pungtaku, one of the 800,000 Bangkok residents who registered for one-day-only early voting in the capital. 

    Another voter, 34-year-old Siriporn Namphet, said she voted for change. 

    "Its like having seen what the previous government has done and now hoping for a new administration to take over and govern more effectively," she told Reuters. 

    The election could upset the status quo after more than eight years of a conservative pro-military government led by former army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha. 

    Prayuth, 69, who first seized power in a 2014 coup and remained prime minister after the 2019 election that critics said was rigged to favour the junta leader, a charge the government denied, is trailing far behind opposition parties in recent opinion polls. 

    Opposition Pheu Thai Party, a populist group that won five general elections before 2019 and was ousted by Prayuth in the coup, is leading in most polls followed by the progressive Move Forward Party. 

    The election is for the 500-seat House of Representatives.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attends a Pheu Thai Party news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 6, 2022. REUTERS
    Thailand to hold election on May 14
    The announcement comes as parties step up campaigning for a nationwide electoral contest that is shaping up to be a battle between a pro-military conservative grouping
    A combination image shows student activist Chonthicha Jangrew arriving at the Thai military court after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, January 21, 2016 (top L), and as an election candidate for the Move Forward Party, speaking during the general election campaign in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 17, 2023 (bottom L), and Piyarat "Toto" Chongthep jumping over a barricade during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 17, 2020 (top R), and as an election candidate for the Move Forward Party, speaking during the general election campaign, in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 12, 2023.
    Young Thais who questioned monarchy look to win seats in parliament
    Analysts say that many of the issues that the youth movement raised are now part of mainstream discourse, including calls to amend the laws on insulting the monarchy
    A woman works inside a cannabis shop, at Khaosan Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 29, 2023.
    Thailand's promised cannabis bonanza disappoints as politicians trade blame
    A deluge of marijuana smuggled in from abroad has swamped Thailand, driving down wholesale prices and hurting growers
    Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharat party's candidate for Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan attends the draw for the party's list usage for the upcoming election ahead of an event by the election commission in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 4, 2023.
    Generals, tycoon, neophyte among Thailand PM candidates
    Two generals involved in coups, a pro-cannabis health minister and a businesswoman could be Thailand's next premiers, as political parties finalise their picks for the top job

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain