Chinese scour Thailand for homes, looking to offset risks after pandemic

Shanghai resident Daniel Bian drank in the sweeping views over the Thai capital as he lay on a deckchair beside a swimming pool on the 19th floor of a luxury condominium.

"I feel alive. I feel free," said an excited Bian, dapper in tinted sunglasses, flat-topped navy blue hat and a wraparound tunic cinched at the waist, his hair hanging loosely to his shoulders. "This is my dream."

Cooped up in China for three years under some of the world's toughest curbs against COVID-19, Bian is among a flood of mainland Chinese hunting for property buys in the southeast Asian nation since Beijing opened its borders this year.

Many Chinese are eager to invest in a residence overseas, keen for a safety net in case of a similar disease outbreak, and also to hedge against economic risks at home.

Thailand was the most popular outbound destination for Chinese travelers during the May labour day holiday, data from website Trip.com showed, followed by Japan and South Korea.

And the Southeast Asian nation's good international schools and quality medical facilities are drawing increasing numbers keen to acquire a second home.