ASEAN must show unity to tackle Myanmar's escalating crisis, Indonesia president says

Myanmar's ruling military has made no significant progress on implementing a peace plan agreed with ASEAN two years ago and the bloc must show unity in deciding how to address the escalating crisis, Indonesia's president said on Thursday.

Joko Widodo, who is chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, was speaking on day two of a leaders meeting in Labuan Bajo, where the "five-point consensus", as the Myanmar peace plan is known, would be a key issue for discussion.

"I must speak candidly. On (the) implementation of the 5PC, there has not been significant progress," he said. "Therefore, ASEAN unity is required to decide on the next steps."