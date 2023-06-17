Blinken, Singapore foreign minister share pessimism on situation in Myanmar

Blinken said he agreed with his Singaporean counterpart and that Washington supports ASEAN's efforts on Myanmar.



"It's very important that we continue - all of us - to sustain the appropriate pressure on the junta and look for ways, of course, to engage the opposition," he said.



The United States has issued sanctions against Myanmar's military and its companies, and urged other countries to stop weapons sales to the junta.



A UN expert in May identified $254 million of supplies shipped from entities in Singapore to the Myanmar military.



Asked about the report, Balakrishnan said Singapore's policy was to "do our best" to prevent arms or so-called dual-use items that can be used in warfare getting to Myanmar and said the city-state would act on the UN expert's findings.