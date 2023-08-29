Indonesia widens subsidy access for electric bikes after poor uptake

Indonesia's government has widened public access to a 7 million rupiah ($458.87) subsidy to buy an electric motorcycle after a lack of uptake due to limited eligibility, as it aims for long-term mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The Southeast Asian country of 270 million people, one of the world's largest users of motorcycles, has seen just 2,429 applications for the subsidy, or 1.2% of the year's target of 200,000 units.