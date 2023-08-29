    বাংলা

    Indonesia widens subsidy access for electric bikes after poor uptake

    The government plans to allocate $458.87 million to support the sales of 800,000 new electric motorcycles by 2024

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 08:08 AM

    Indonesia's government has widened public access to a 7 million rupiah ($458.87) subsidy to buy an electric motorcycle after a lack of uptake due to limited eligibility, as it aims for long-term mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

    The Southeast Asian country of 270 million people, one of the world's largest users of motorcycles, has seen just 2,429 applications for the subsidy, or 1.2% of the year's target of 200,000 units.

    "The basis to change the policy is to accelerate the development of EVs ecosystems in the country and to create a cleaner Indonesia," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a statement.

    Indonesia currently has more than 120 million motorcycles on its roads and is seeking to reduce fuel reliance and achieve a net zero emission target by 2060. It is also a major source of nickel used in EV batteries and is seeking to attract global EV manufacturers.

    The government plans to allocate 7 trillion rupiah ($458.87 million) from state funds to support the sales of 800,000 new electric motorcycles and the conversion of 200,000 combustion engine motorcycles by 2024.

    The policy is being expanded to cover all Indonesians over 16 years of age having previously applied only to recipients of government assistance, such as home electricity subsidies.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Air Force's fighters jet perform during celebrations for the 74th Indonesian National Armed Forces day at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 5, 2019.
    US defence chief backs Indonesia's military modernisation drive
    The meeting comes as Indonesia looks to upgrade its military and replace ageing hardware, allocating 134.3 trillion Rupiah to defence this year, the largest allocation in the budget
    A worker cleans an electric-powered car Neta V, that is displayed during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 10, 2023.
    As Indonesia pushes EV dream, car shoppers stay cautious
    Indonesia has ambitious EV growth plans as it races Thailand and India to build out an EV industry as an alternative to China
    A view of apartment buildings as smog covers Jakarta, Indonesia Aug 9, 2023.
    Indonesia to start random emission tests as poor air chokes Jakarta
    The government has blamed poor air quality problem largely on industry and excessive road traffic but environmental groups point to a coal-fired power plants as the cause
    Indonesian Air Force helicopters carrying a big flag fly above high rise buildings during the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 17, 2021.
    Indonesia buys drones worth $300m from Turkish Aerospace
    The deal also includes training and flight simulators, according to the defence ministry

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks