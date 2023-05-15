Powerful storm snaps communications network in Myanmar's Rakhine

One of the strongest storms to hit Myanmar in recent years severely disrupted communications in the impoverished state of Rakhine, a major ethnic armed group and an aid worker said on Monday, making it hard to ascertain the scale of its impact.

Cyclone Mocha barrelled into the western coast of Myanmar from the Bay of Bengal on Sunday afternoon, largely sparing over a million refugees in vulnerable camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, but flooded Rakhine's capital of Sittwe and took down at least one communications tower.

Calls by reporters to 11 phone numbers the region did not go through and at least another one dozen people said they couldn't get in touch with family members in Sittwe.