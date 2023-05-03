Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn to resume campaign after birth of child

A nationwide survey of 2,500 people by the National Institute of Development Administration on Wednesday showed the party's charismatic leader Pita Limjaroenrat ahead of Paetongtarn for the first time, with 35.4% compared to her 29.2%.

Asked about a Move Forward alliance, she said Pheu Thai would join "with parties that support our policies" and ruled out military-backed rivals.

The Shinawatra family remains divisive in Thailand, loved by many for its years of populist policies but reviled by some of the country's most powerful families and institutions.

Paetongtarn's father Thaksin Shinawatra was prime minister for five years before he was ousted by the military in a 2006 coup. He and sister Yingluck are both in self-imposed exile to avoid jail time for abuse of power, charges they say were politically motivated.

On Monday, Thaksin, 73, reiterated on Twitter a promise that he would return to Thailand after 15 years in exile. Paetongtarn on Wednesday stressed any homecoming would be unrelated to politics.

"Dad wants to come back to take care of his grand kids. He didn't say he wants to be prime minister," she said.