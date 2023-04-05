Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

Two generals involved in coups, a pro-cannabis health minister and a businesswoman whose father and aunt fled into exile after being forced from power could be Thailand's next premiers, as political parties finalise their picks for the top job.

Thailand holds an election on May 14 and parties have until Friday to name their prime ministerial candidates, one of which will be picked by August in a joint vote of the newly elected parliament and the appointed senate.

The election commission said incumbent Prayuth Chan-ocha and his deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan - both former army chiefs from the same military clique - were nominated by their respective parties, as was Anutin Charnvirakul, the health minister who spearheaded Thailand's controversial legalisation of cannabis, and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.