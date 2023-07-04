Thai alliance unites on house leadership after spat over speaker

A southerner and ethnic Malay Muslim in predominantly Buddhist Thailand, Wan Noor has served previously as house speaker and has close ties with Pheu Thai's leadership. He was the only nomination and his selection is pending royal approval.

"I will conduct duties fairly ... with transparency in considering draft laws and petitions to improve the lives of all Thais," Wan Noor told the house.

Among his first tasks will be to table a joint vote of the 750-member bicameral parliament on a prime minister to form the next government.

The alliance, which has 312 seats, is backing Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat. To become premier, a candidate needs 376 votes, or more than half.