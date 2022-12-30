Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on five counts of corruption and jailed her for a combined seven years, a source familiar with her trial said, wrapping up the last remaining cases against her.

In a court session held behind closed doors, Suu Kyi, who was arrested during a coup in February 2021, was found guilty of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar's de facto leader, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. A spokesperson for the ruling junta could not immediately be reached for comment.