Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial job creation law

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial job creation law, his chief economics minister said on Friday, a law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021.

Airlangga Hartarto said the move was to ensure legal certainty and achieve the government's investment target amid global geopolitical tension.

The Constitutional Court last year ruled that the passage of the president's vaunted Jobs Creation Law was flawed due to inadequate public consultations, and ordered lawmakers to restart the process within two years. The law would otherwise be deemed unconstitutional.