Myanmar's Suu Kyi found guilty of electoral fraud, jailed for 3 years

Police found 12,000 individual items of jewellery, 567 luxury handbags, 423 watches and $26 million in cash at properties linked to Rosmah Mansor and her husband Najib Razak
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of electoral fraud and sentenced her to three years in jail with hard labour, a source familiar with the proceedings said.
The source could not be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.
Suu Kyi has been detained since a coup in February 2021 and has already been convicted of several offences, including corruption and incitement.