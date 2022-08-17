    বাংলা

    France condemns Myanmar jail sentence handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi

    A Myanmar court has sentenced the deposed leader to six years in prison after finding her guilty in four corruption cases

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2022, 06:26 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 06:26 PM

    The French government condemned on Tuesday this week's decision by a Myanmar court to sentence deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison, adding that France also reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country.

    The court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.

    Suu Kyi had called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.

