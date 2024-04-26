    বাংলা

    Berlin police clear pro-Palestinian camp from parliament lawn

    The action followed clashes between demonstrators and police on U.S. campuses and a blockade at Paris's Sciences Po university

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 03:13 PM

    Berlin police on Friday began clearing a pro-Palestinian camp set up in front of the German parliament by activists demanding the government stop arms exports to Israel and end what they say is the criminalization of the Palestinian solidarity movement.

    Police dismantled tents, forcibly removed protesters and blocked the surrounding area to stop others arriving.

    The action followed clashes between demonstrators and police on U.S. campuses and a blockade at Paris's Sciences Po university, part of international protests to decry Israel's military campaign in Gaza and Western support for Israel.

    The Berlin camp 'Besetzung Gegen Besatzung' - 'Occupy Against Occupation' - began on April 8, coinciding with the start of International Court of Justice hearings in Nicaragua's case against Germany for providing military aid to Israel.

    "The idea was to draw attention to that and ... to the German complicity and active enabling of the Israeli genocide in Gaza," the camp organizer, Jara Nassar, told Reuters.

    Israel strongly denies accusations that its offensive in Gaza, which aims to destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas, constitutes a genocide.

    Nassar and a dozen protesters sat on the ground, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans and songs as police with loudspeakers called on them to leave.

    "We look at what is happening in the U.S. ... with admiration. There is no reason to believe we should stop now," said Udi Raz, a PhD student at Berlin's Free University and a member of the Jewish Voice association.

    Raz, who wore a Jewish kippah with the Palestinian flag colours and held his phone in a live social media broadcast of the clearance, said Jewish activists had joined the camp and held a candle-lit Passover dinner there this week.

    Police said the prohibition order for the camp, which had been granted authorisation at the start of the protest, was due to repeated violations committed by some protesters, including the use of unconstitutional symbols and forbidden slogans.

    "Protection of gatherings cannot be guaranteed at this point because public safety and order are significantly at risk," police spokesperson Anja Dierschkesaid said, adding tents had to be moved daily under local regulations to maintain the lawn.

    "For the German government, grass matters more than the lives of more than 40,000 innocent people in Gaza murdered by the Israeli military," Raz said.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
    Israeli military calling up reservists for Gaza operations
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to evacuate civilians from Rafah before any incursion aimed at crushing Hamas battalions there
    Palestinian children play amid the rubble at a park destroyed during Israel's military offensive, during Eid al-Fitr, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City April 11, 2024. REUTERS
    Children play in rubble of Gaza for Eid holiday
    Six months of an Israeli air and ground campaign in Gaza have changed all aspects of life, with most people driven from their homes
    Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, April 7, 2024.
    Gaza still hungry as aid trickles in before Eid festival
    Israel's military assault in retaliation for Hamas' deadly Oct 7 attack has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, aid agencies say
    A man cycles past posters with pictures of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
    Israeli troops recover slain Gaza hostage
    The Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday reported one of the lowest daily death tolls in six months, saying 46 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp