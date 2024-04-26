Fire at Brazil guesthouse leaves at least 10 dead, 11 injured

At least 10 people died and 11 were injured in the early hours of Friday morning in a major fire at a guesthouse in Brazil's southern city of Porto Alegre, said the Rio Grande do Sul state fire department, which is still searching for the missing.

The firefighters said they were called at around 2am (0500 GMT) on Friday and extinguished the fire within two hours, according to the fire service.

"Forensics are already on the scene and have already removed the bodies. The building has been cordoned off and forensics are in charge," Lieutenant Colonel Lucio Junes da Silva said in an interview with CNN Brasil.