Myanmar's Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts, junta chief says

Since the coup, Suu Kyi has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, and has already been sentenced to several years' jail. She has called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's written remarks, read out on state television, came in response to a request made by a top UN official who visited Myanmar this week and asked for Suu Kyi to be allowed to return home.

"I will consider the matter...after the verdict is done," he said in the statement. "We did not impose strong charges on her and showed mercy even though we were able to do more."