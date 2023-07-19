Singapore opposition members quit in latest political shake-up

Two senior members of Singapore's largest opposition party quit on Wednesday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship, the latest scandal to hit a country otherwise used to stable and drama-free politics.

The Workers' Party (WP) said member of parliament Leon Perera and its youth wing president Nicole Seah had handed in letters of resignation after a video circulated on social media earlier this week showing the pair holding hands.

"The Constitution of the Workers' Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore," Singh said, adding that Perera had been untruthful when first asked about the relationship in late 2020 to early 2021.

Seah had also denied the relationship when asked by party leaders at that time, Singh said, adding the pair's behaviour was "unacceptable".

This is the third scandal to rock Singapore's political landscape within a week.