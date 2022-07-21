July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Indonesia anti-trust agency accuses 27 cooking oil companies of violations

    Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency has accused 27 cooking oil companies of unfair business practices, saying it has enough evidence to put together a formal case against them.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 6:51 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 6:51 AM

    The agency known as the KPPU said in a statement late on Wednesday the companies, which included subsidiaries of some of the country's biggest conglomerates, were suspected of price fixing and controlling the supply of cooking oil.

    Indofood Group's Salim Ivomas Pratama SIMP.JK, Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology SMAR.JK, Musim Mas and Wilmar Nabati Indonesia were among the companies named.

    The case was first launched in March after Indonesia faced shortages of cooking oil despite export restrictions.

    In an attempt to control domestic prices, Indonesia restricted exports of palm oil which is used for cooking oil, and earlier this year put a limit on maximum retail prices for branded cooking oil, which led to scarcity in the market.

    When the price cap was later scrapped, branded cooking oil reappeared on supermarket shelves but at high prices of over 50,000 rupiahs for two-litre containers, raising suspicions that producers were fixing prices and restricting supply.

    KPPU said it has gathered enough evidence to proceed to the next stage where its findings will undergo a preliminary examination by the agency's internal committee.

    KPPU typically fines companies found to have violated business competition rules.

    Musim Mas and Sinar Mas said they would cooperate with the investigation. Salim Ivomas did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Wilmar asked for more time to respond.

    RELATED STORIES
    Heatwave fee for Asia's gig workers does little to cool climate stress
    Heatwave fee for Asia's gig workers does little to cool climate stress
    As a heatwave engulfed northern and central Vietnam earlier this month, customers reaching for their phones to order food or a ride on the Grab app learned they would have to pay a surcharge.
    Thailand admits to using phone spyware, cites national security
    Thailand admits to using phone spyware, cites national security
    A Thai minister has admitted the country uses surveillance software to track individuals in cases involving national security or drugs, amid revelations that government critics' phones had been hacked ...
    Indonesian court rejects call to legalise medicinal marijuana
    Indonesian court rejects call to legalise medicinal marijuana
    Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law that would have paved the way for legalising marijuana for medicinal use, a panel of nine judges ...
    Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bn award
    Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bn award
    Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised legal measures on Tuesday to protect the country's assets worldwide, local media reported, as heirs to a 19th-century sultan sought to enforce a ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher