    বাংলা

    Thailand's Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form next government

    Thailand's Move Forward party will let alliance partner, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of a government after its prime ministerial candidate failed to get parliament's backing

    Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 04:45 AM

    Thailand's election-winning Move Forward party will let alliance partner, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of a government after its prime ministerial candidate failed to get parliament's backing, a senior official said on Friday.

    Party secretary Chaithawat Tulathon told a press conference that Move Forward would back any candidate Pheu Thai would put forward for prime minister in a parliamentary vote scheduled for on July 27.

    The eight-party alliance had backed Move Forward's 42-year-old leader Pita Limjaroenrat for the premiership but he failed to win the support of the bicameral parliament on July 13 and his re-nomination six days later was blocked by lawmakers.

    Move Forward and Pheu Thai have 151 and 141 seats in 500-member lower house, respectively, but the alliance needs the backing of more than half of the combined chambers, including an upper house Senate appointed by the military, which blocked Pita's bid.

    The liberal Move Forward won the May elections, crushing its conservative opponents in a clear public rejection of nearly nine years of military-backed governments.

    Its progressive policies like ending business monopolies and amending the country's controversial royal insults law challenged the country's powerful royalist military and old money elites.

    RELATED STORIES
    Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2023.
    Thai court suspends Pita as lawmaker with parliament due to vote on PM
    Thailand has been run by a caretaker administration since March and 65 days have passed since Move Forward's stunning election triumph
    Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks during a voting session for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 13, 2023.
    Thailand's Pita open to ally leading govt if he fails in PM bid
    The Move Forward leader lost an initial vote for the premiership on Thursday
    Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida speak during an inaugurated opening of parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023.
    Thailand's monarchy looms over battle for prime minister
    The votes of a 250-seat Senate could block the election-winning progressive alliance from securing its choice in a combined vote of both chambers
    Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward leader poses with members of parliament before Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn inaugurates the opening of parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Thai alliance unites on house leadership
    Lawmakers endorse a veteran politician and leader of a small party as the new speaker of the lower house, signalling a detente in a row between the two biggest players

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps