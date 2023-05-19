    বাংলা

    Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law

    The statement from Thailand's progressive Move Forward party comes as it seeks to win the backing of other parties to form a government

    Reuters
    Published : 19 May 2023, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 08:37 AM

    Thailand's progressive Move Forward party on Friday said potential coalition partners need not support its controversial stance on amending the royal insult law, as it seeks to win the backing of other parties to form a government.

    Move Forward, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, won the most seats in the lower house in this week's election, riding on a wave of youth support for policies like undoing business monopolies and amending the strict lese-majeste law, known as article 112 of the criminal code.

    "If parties agree with us on 112, then we are ready to include it in the agreement, but it is not a condition for joining the government," senior Move Forward party member Sirikanya Tansakun said on a morning talk show, adding that the party would table the amendment in parliament independently.

    A coalition agreement is expected to be announced on Monday.

    The lese-majeste law prescribes up to 15 years of jail for perceived offences against the monarchy, which many Thais consider sacrosanct. But opponents say it is used to stifle dissent as some 200 people have been charged in recent years under the law.

    Move Forward wants to amend the law to reduce prison terms and narrow down complainants to just the Royal Household Bureau.

    Move Forward's eight-party coalition talks have mustered 313 votes in 750-seat bicameral legislature, but under the military-drafted constitution, it will need support from either the unelected conservative-leaning senate or other parties to form a government.

    Third-place winner Bhumjaithai party, which commands a critical voting bloc, said it would not support any premier that would amend the lese-majeste law.

    Analysts say not forcing other parties to adopt its position on lese-majeste could help Move Forward draw in additional votes.

    "They've decelerated significantly on this issue, which eases the pressure on government parties from supporting the coalition," political scientist Wanwichit Boonprong of Rangsit University said.

    Another divisive topic was the use of cannabis, which was legalised last year without accompanying regulations in place, leading to a surge in recreational use that angered conservatives.

    Move Forward said it would re-criminalise the substance before deploying a legal framework allowing for medical and regulated recreational use.

    "We support medical marijuana, and recreational use must be regulated," a recently elected parliamentarian for Move Forward, Parit Wacharasindhu, said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat cheer as they celebrate the party's election results in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023.
    Thailand's opposition parties meet for coalition talks
    Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government
    Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat waves to supporters as they celebrate the party's election results in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023.
    Intrigue, uncertainty in Thailand after opposition's election win
    One possibility is that members of the Senate and the pro-military parties that lost on Sunday could vote in a conservative prime minister of their choosing
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to Reuters during an interview in Singapore February 23, 2016.
    Thailand's Thaksin lauds Move Forward for election triumph
    Move Forward rode a wave of excitement among the youth generated by its liberal agenda and promises of bold change
    Supporters of Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat cheer as they celebrate the party's election results in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023.
    Leader of Move Forward party faces hurdles on path to power
    Several hurdles could thwart Pita, despite Move Forward emerging as the single largest party in Thailand’s parliament after Sunday's vote

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk