    বাংলা

    Four dead in 5.2-magnitude quake in Indonesia's Papua

    Unverified footage on social media showed a harbourside building had collapsed into the sea and light damage to a mall and hospital in the city

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 09:36 AM

    At least four people were killed and several buildings damaged after a shallow, 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua on Thursday, the country's disaster agency said.

    The epicentre of the quake was one kilometre from Jayapura, the capital city of Papua province, at a depth of 10km, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG).

    The four victims had been at a cafe when the quake caused the building to collapse, said Jayapura's disaster agency head, Asep Khalid in a statement. The quake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, causing panic amongst residents, he added.

    Unverified footage on social media showed a harbourside building had collapsed into the sea and light damage to a mall and hospital in the city.

    The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5.

    Thursday's quake in Papua was one of more than a thousand recorded in the area since January this year, according to BMKG.

    Since Jan 2, 2023, there have been 1,079 quakes around Jayapura, with about 132 felt by its residents," said BMKG chief, Dwikorita Karnawati.

    RELATED STORIES
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov 2, 2021.
    Indonesia drafts law enabling media to receive payments from digital platforms
    The law was inspired by similar legislation in Germany and Australia, and is expected to be issued as a presidential regulation within a month
    Confiscated drugs are pictured as Thai authorities are about to destroy them in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 5, 2022. REUTERS
    Thailand to toughen rules on methamphetamine pill possession
    The changes follow a call for a crackdown on narcotics after a former policeman discharged for drug use went on a knife and gun rampage, killing 37 people
    FILE PHOTO: People dine in at a restaurant in front of Petronas Twin Towers, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Nov 5, 2020.
    Malaysia faces 'inconvenient truth' on clean energy goals
    The government's target to source 31% of its power capacity from renewables by 2025 seem 'highly unrealistic', according to a power analyst
    A view of the city amid air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2, 2023.
    Thailand says stay indoors as air pollution spikes
    The concentration of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in the capital was at 14 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher