Four dead in 5.2-magnitude quake in Indonesia's Papua

At least four people were killed and several buildings damaged after a shallow, 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua on Thursday, the country's disaster agency said.

The epicentre of the quake was one kilometre from Jayapura, the capital city of Papua province, at a depth of 10km, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG).

The four victims had been at a cafe when the quake caused the building to collapse, said Jayapura's disaster agency head, Asep Khalid in a statement. The quake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, causing panic amongst residents, he added.