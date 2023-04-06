Thailand's promised cannabis bonanza disappoints as politicians trade blame

A deluge of marijuana smuggled in from abroad has swamped Thailand, driving down wholesale prices and hurting growers, the industry members said.

Health Minister Anutin, whose party's 2019 campaign website featured marijuana plants sprouting gold coins, said that importing any part of the plant without permission was prohibited and should be stopped.

"It's illegal," he said, "If they are importing illegally, we will have to use law enforcement."

He did not comment on the scale of smuggled cannabis in the market or its impact on farmers.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has estimated the sector, which includes medicinal products, could be worth $1.2 billion by 2025 but grower Srapathum Natthapong, 37, who invested a chunk of his life savings to jump into the industry, said he had seen his returns dwindle.

"In the early days, I could sell a kilo for between 350,000 and 400,000 baht ($10,200-$11,600)," said Srapathum, who runs three indoor farms.

In April, when is next harvest is due, Srapathum expects the price will have slumped to 200,000 baht ($5,800) per kilogram.

"The smuggled stuff is damaging us," he said.

As with the law governing the industry, data is hard to pin down but 1.1 million people in Thailand have registered with the government to grow cannabis. It is not clear if all are doing so or how many people are growing it without registering.

'MADE IN USA'

In Bangkok's Khaosan Road tourist haunt, stalls selling cannabis line the street, and no one seems to care that imported marijuana is officially illegal. Some shops highlight their foreign supplies.

"CANNABIS MADE IN USA," one shop proclaimed in a sign.

At least half the cannabis being sold in Thailand is being smuggled in, three industry members said, though they had no estimates for the quantity or value of the imports.

Pro-cannabis activist and retailer Chokwan "Kitty" Chopaka said the US was the main source of the marijuana that has flooded Thailand, especially in its tourist centres.

"A lot of cannabis that's coming in from the US is going to dispensaries in Bangkok or Phuket or Pattaya," she said.

Pornchai Padmindra of the Thai Industrial Hemp Trade Association, which has about 300 members, said faced with shrinking profit margins many growers were considering quitting the industry.

"People are struggling," he said. "Things are becoming difficult."