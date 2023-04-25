Former UN chief says Myanmar army must take first step to end violence

Former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon on Tuesday called for an end to violence in Myanmar after meeting the leader of its ruling military, which he said "must take the first steps".

Ban met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and a reformist ex-president, Thein Sein, this week in what was seen as a peacemaking mission to the strife-torn country.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, with the generals struggling to consolidate power and fighting on multiple fronts against ethnic minority insurgents and an armed pro-democracy movement.