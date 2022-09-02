Myanmar jails Britain's former ambassador and spouse for a year

The Myanmar Now news site reported the verdict by a closed-doors court inside Insein prison on the outskirts of Yangon, the commercial capital.

The sentences were confirmed to Reuters by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group and a source with knowledge of the ruling, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

A spokesperson for Britain's foreign office said: "We will continue to support Ms Bowman and her family until their case is resolved."

Myanmar's military government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

'NOTORIOUS RECORD'

It has been condemned globally for its behind-closed-doors trials and tough sentences for relatively minor offences.

The junta insists the courts are independent and those jailed are lawbreakers.

Bowman, 56, was ambassador to the former British colony from 2002 to 2006, while Htein Lin, 55, is a famous artist jailed previously for opposing military rule.