    Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon

    Vicky Bowman, who runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and her husband, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, were detained on Wednesday

    Published : 25 August 2022, 06:46 AM
    Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

    Vicky Bowman, who currently runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB), and her husband, Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, were detained on Wednesday, the sources said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

    Reuters could not determine what they were charged with or how long they would be detained.

    A spokesperson for the Myanmar junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

    A British Embassy spokesperson said: "We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance." The spokesperson did not name the individual.

    Bowman served as ambassador to Myanmar from 2002-2006 and has more than three decades' experience in the country.

