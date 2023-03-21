Thailand to hold election on May 14

Thailand will hold elections on May 14, Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after parliament was dissolved.

The announcement came as parties step up campaigning for a nationwide electoral contest that is shaping up to be a battle between a pro-military conservative grouping, led by the incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, against the largest opposition Pheu Thai party, led by the billionaire Shinawatra family.