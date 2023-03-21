    বাংলা

    Thailand to hold election on May 14

    The announcement comes as parties step up campaigning for a nationwide electoral contest that is shaping up to be a battle between a pro-military conservative grouping

    Panarat ThepgumpanatReuters
    Published : 21 March 2023, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 09:33 AM

    Thailand will hold elections on May 14, Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after parliament was dissolved.

    The announcement came as parties step up campaigning for a nationwide electoral contest that is shaping up to be a battle between a pro-military conservative grouping, led by the incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, against the largest opposition Pheu Thai party, led by the billionaire Shinawatra family.

    "It's time to move forward towards elections," Prayuth told reporters earlier on Tuesday, adding that his cabinet was still governing the country.

    Rallies have already been underway for months, but parties are now ratcheting up efforts.

    Pheu Thai is expected to hold events daily across Thailand featuring the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn, who has topped opinion polls as a potential candidate for premier.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks to members of the media at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20, 2023.
    Thai PM slips in opinion poll, rival pulls ahead
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra's support jumped 10 points to 38.2% in the survey while PM Prayuth trailed in third place with 15.65%
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the Pheu Thai Party's most visible candidate for prime minister, speaks during the general election campaign in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, February 17, 2023.
    Thaksin’s daughter banking on nostalgia to win Thai election
    Paetongtarn is campaigning hard with a hope to reignite the kind of fervor that swept father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck to power in unprecedented landslides
    A Buddhist monk lights up a candle light at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 6, 2023.
    Belgium to become 2nd EU country to recognise Buddhism
    Buddhism would be recognised as ‘a non-denominational philosophical organisation’ alongside organised secularism, recognised since 2002
    Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan arrives before a family photo session with new cabinet ministers at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 30, 2021.
    Thailand's ruling party picks Prawit as PM candidate
    Prawit, an adept political dealmaker, will likely go against Shinawatra, the daughter of a self-exiled former premier who has declared her readiness for the top job

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain