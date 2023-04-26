Myanmar's neighbours, some ASEAN members hold secretive talks on crisis

One of the sources said participants were interested in bringing into the process Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG), an organisation affiliated with the resistance and declared "terrorists" by the junta.

"They are wanting to talk to NUG at some point of time officially, because the NUG and the Myanmar army haven't spoken officially at all," said the source, who was briefed on the meeting. "These are the hopes that the participants have."

India and Thailand's foreign ministries, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi and the NUG did not immediately respond to queries from Reuters, while a spokesperson Myanmar's junta could not be reached. A spokesperson for Indonesia's foreign ministry said he was not aware of the meeting.

The meeting was hosted by an Indian think-tank and included discussion on all sides reducing violence, creating space for dialogue and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the second source said, adding the next meeting would be in Laos.

"The neighbouring countries' perspective needs to be taken into account," said the source, "For them, the foremost priority is the de-escalation of the violence."