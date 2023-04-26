    বাংলা

    Myanmar's neighbours, some ASEAN members hold secretive talks on crisis

    The talks held in New Delhi are part of a secretive effort to de-escalate a bloody crisis in the army-run Southeast Asian nation, sources said

    Devjyot GhoshalReuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 08:44 AM

    Government and think-tank representatives from Myanmar and its neighbours, including India and China, held talks in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of a secretive effort to de-escalate a bloody crisis in the army-run Southeast Asian nation, two sources said.

    Myanmar was plunged into conflict and economic chaos in 2021 after its powerful military overthrew the elected civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering an armed resistance that it has sought to violently crush.

    The talks this week were the second in a "Track 1.5" dialogue that started in Thailand last month and came as frustration grows within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc at the military's failure to implement a peace plan it agreed to in April 2021.

    The sources, who asked not to be named and declined to identify the representatives because the process was confidential, said Myanmar, India, China, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos were present at Tuesday's meeting, as was Indonesia, the current ASEAN chair.

    One of the sources said participants were interested in bringing into the process Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG), an organisation affiliated with the resistance and declared "terrorists" by the junta.

    "They are wanting to talk to NUG at some point of time officially, because the NUG and the Myanmar army haven't spoken officially at all," said the source, who was briefed on the meeting. "These are the hopes that the participants have."

    India and Thailand's foreign ministries, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi and the NUG did not immediately respond to queries from Reuters, while a spokesperson Myanmar's junta could not be reached. A spokesperson for Indonesia's foreign ministry said he was not aware of the meeting.

    The meeting was hosted by an Indian think-tank and included discussion on all sides reducing violence, creating space for dialogue and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the second source said, adding the next meeting would be in Laos.

    "The neighbouring countries' perspective needs to be taken into account," said the source, "For them, the foremost priority is the de-escalation of the violence."

    The junta has been shunned by Western countries but has stepped up engagement with Russia and recently hosted visitors from Thailand, including its military chief and the foreign minister.

    Retired diplomat Ban Ki-moon, who made multiple trips to Myanmar as United Nations chief, met the junta leader and its reformist former president on Monday and called for an immediate end to violence.

    ASEAN's peace plan known as the five-point consensus, is the only official diplomatic process in play for Myanmar and includes halting hostilities and starting dialogue between all parties.

    ASEAN has barred the junta from attending until they implement the plan, which has infuriated the generals.

    "This effort will not supplant ASEAN," the second source said of the ongoing talks, "This will only complement."

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 11, 2022.
    China to promote vaccine development
    Premier Li Keqiang said the country will continue to focus on epidemic control and medical treatment for the elderly, children and groups with underlying diseases
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 11, 2022.
    China warns US against suppressing it or risk 'conflict'
    Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over issues including Taiwan, trade and war in Ukraine but they worsened after controversy involving a balloon
    Rohingya refugees sit inside a temporary shelter after they landed in Kuala Matang Peulawi, East Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Mar 27, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/FILE
    Thousands flee after fighting between Myanmar military, rebels
    The fighting between the Myanmar military and armed ethnic rebels has forced about 5,000 people to flee across the country's border into Thailand this week
    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan gives an address during the opening ceremony of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore Aug 2, 2018.
    Singapore to work with ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan: PM
    The Singapore Prime Minister said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Myanmar

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan