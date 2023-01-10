Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted

Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday off the Tanimbar islands, prompting panicked residents in the area to flee their homes, although a tsunami warning was lifted after three hours and initial reports indicated limited damage.

The Tanimbar islands are a group of about 30 islands in eastern Indonesia's Maluku province.

At least four aftershocks were reported after the powerful quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia.

Indonesia disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured, after the tremor was felt strongly for 3-5 seconds.