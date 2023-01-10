    বাংলা

    Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted

    The country's disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 04:53 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 04:53 AM

    Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday off the Tanimbar islands, prompting panicked residents in the area to flee their homes, although a tsunami warning was lifted after three hours and initial reports indicated limited damage.

    The Tanimbar islands are a group of about 30 islands in eastern  Indonesia's Maluku province.

    At least four aftershocks were reported after the powerful quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia.

    Indonesia disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured, after the tremor was felt strongly for 3-5 seconds.

    The quake, locally measured as magnitude 7.5, struck at a depth of 130 km (80.78 miles) at 2:47 a.m. local time (1747 GMT on Monday), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said. The tsunami warning was lifted at 5:43 am

    "Based on our observation of four tide gauges around the earthquake's epicentre ... there was no anomaly detected or no significant changes of sea level," BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference, advising people who lived near the coast to continue with their activities.

    The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the magnitude of the quake as 7.6, after initially reporting it as 7.7. The US Geological Survey also pegged it as a 7.6 magnitude.

    There were four aftershocks with the strongest recorded at 5.5 magnitude, BMKG said.

    Indonesia rests atop the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing frequent earthquakes.

    A 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's most populated province of West Java last November flattened homes and killed more than 300 people.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha greets royalists, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020.
    Thai princess remains unconscious weeks after collapsing
    The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia
    Travellers arrive with their luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 30, 2020.
    Southeast Asia may gain most from China's travel revival
    While Australia, Britain, India, Japan and the US require a negative COVID-19 test from inbound Chinese, SE Asian countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia and Singapore, have all declined such require ...
    Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 26, 2022.
    Ex-minister, writer among Myanmar prisoners freed in amnesty
    Some student leaders, activists and journalists among 7,012 prisoners given amnesty to mark the country's independence day are also freed
    Map of Vietnam. Screenshot taken from Google Maps
    Vietnamese boy trapped in concrete pile dies
    Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre long support pillar driven into the ground

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher