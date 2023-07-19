Myanmar's education system in 'crisis' as rebellion rages on, says World Bank

In some parts of Myanmar, even those students who are back in classrooms are struggling, with teachers and volunteers scrambling to keep basic schooling accessible in violence-hit areas.

"The biggest challenge for us is the shortage of qualified teachers," said Thantlang's Salai, who only asked that a part of his name be used for security reasons.

Around 1,100 volunteer teachers are helping a parallel administration educate some 17,000 students in Thantlang, some of them attending classes under plastic sheets held up by wooden frames, according to Salai, who supervises the system.

In a village in Khin U township in the central Sagaing region, former state-employed teachers and volunteers teach some 200 children in makeshift classrooms that are spread out across the settlement.

Their biggest concern is the safety of the students because of the presence of the military in the area, a 49-year-old co-founder of the school said, asking not to be named because of security concerns.

"They often use artillery fire toward the village, causing great distress and apprehension," the teacher said, referring to the military. "We have to consider potential escape routes when these troops approach."