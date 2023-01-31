Disillusioned at home, super-rich Chinese set their sights on Singapore

Like many rich Chinese, graduate student Zayn Zhang thinks Singapore could be ideal to park his family's wealth.

He's hoping that studying at a university in the Asian financial hub will lead to permanent residency and while the 26-year-old hits the books, his wife is out looking for a S$5-7 million ($4-5 million) penthouse.

"Singapore is great. It is stable and offers a lot of investment opportunities," Zhang told Reuters at a business and philanthropy forum here late last year. His family might establish a Singapore family office to manage its wealth in the future, he added.

Hosting discussions on topics like family wealth and sustainable investing, the forum at Singapore's Shangri-La hotel was attended by hundreds of wealthy people, many bedecked in designer gear from Hermes belt buckles to monogrammed Gucci shawls and the latest Dior bags. Several Chinese attendees said they had recently relocated to Singapore or were thinking of doing so.

With its tax-friendly regime and seen as politically stable, Singapore has long been a haven for ultra-rich foreigners.

But it has seen a fresh influx of wealth since 2021 after it became one of the first Asian cities to significantly ease pandemic restrictions and as many Chinese became disillusioned with their country's draconian COVID policies.