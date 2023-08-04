TikTok in talks to gain Indonesian payments licence

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed on Friday that the talks were taking place, adding that an Indonesian payments licence would help local creators and sellers on its platform.

The sources declined to be identified as the negotiations were confidential. A representative for the central bank, Bank Indonesia, did not respond to a request for comment.

A payments licence would enable TikTok to benefit from transaction fees and put it more directly in competition with Southeast Asian e-commerce giants, Sea's SE.N Shopee and Alibaba's 9988.HK Lazada.

TikTok has 125 million Indonesian users per month - on par with its user figures for Europe and not too far behind the US, where it has 150 million.

Douyin, the Chinese counterpart to TikTok that is also owned by ByteDance, obtained a Chinese payments licence in 2020. It was not immediately clear if TikTok has obtained a payments license elsewhere in the world. ByteDance and TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on licences.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, accounted for nearly $52 billion worth of e-commerce transactions last year, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works. Of that, 5% took place on TikTok, principally through live-streaming, it said.