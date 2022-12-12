Indonesia summons UN official after criticism of new laws

Indonesia summoned a United Nations official on Monday after the organisation expressed concerns over threats to civil liberties posed by the newly-ratified revisions to its criminal code, its foreign ministry said.

Indonesia's parliament last week approved an overhaul of its criminal code, prohibiting sex outside marriage and cohabitation between unmarried couples, among other controversial revisions. Officials say it aims to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

The UN said the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy.

Teuku Faizasyah, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said the ministry summoned the UN resident coordinator in Jakarta over the comment, saying the organisation should have consulted with the government before airing its misgivings.