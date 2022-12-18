    বাংলা

    Search continues for 9 campers caught in Malaysia landslide

    At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite while campers slept in tents

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 03:34 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 03:34 AM

    The search for missing campers caught in a deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia continued for a third day on Sunday, with the fire department saying the chance of finding survivors is slim.

    At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday while campers slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km (30 miles) north of capital Kuala Lumpur.

    Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 were safe and nine still missing, the Selangor state fire and rescue department said. Those killed included seven children.

    Responders have deployed excavators and rescue dogs to search for people trapped under mud and debris, while heavy rain has raised concern of further landslides.

    State fire and rescue chief Norazam Khamis said the chance of finding more survivors was slim given the lack of oxygen and weight of mud pressing down on the site.

    An initial investigation showed an embankment of around 450,000 cubic metres of earth had collapsed. The earth fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (100 ft) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectares).

    Landslides are common in Malaysia but typically occur only after heavy rain. Flooding is also common, with about 21,000 people displaced last year by torrential rain in seven states.

    RELATED STORIES
    A rescue crew member checks the landslide area during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor, Malaysia, Dec 17, 2022.
    Deaths at Malaysia campsite landslide rise to 23
    Of the 94 people caught in the slide, 61 were safe and 10 still missing, according to the state fire and rescue department
    A view of the scene after a landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022 in this still image taken from video.
    Malaysia campsite landslide kills 21
    Among the victims were five children and 12 women
    Officials pay their respects in front of a picture of Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha as she has been hospitalized due to a heart problem at Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 16, 2022.
    Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
    Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, collapsed earlier in the week with a heart condition
    Activists take part in a protest after Indonesia's parliament approved a new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views counter to the national ideology, outside the Parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec 6, 2022.
    Indonesia summons UN official after criticism of new laws
    The UN said the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher