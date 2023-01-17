Indonesia court hears class-action suit after children die from tainted cough syrup

Families of Indonesian children who died because of tainted cough syrup demanded restitution as an Indonesian court on Tuesday started hearing their class-action lawsuit against government agencies and pharmaceutical firms.

About 200 children have died of acute kidney injury in Indonesia since last year and authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol and diethyelene glycol, found in some syrup-based paracetamol medications are linked to the illness.

The two ingredients are used in antifreeze, brake fluids and other industrial applications, but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups. They can be toxic and can lead to acute kidney injury.

Twenty-five families are suing the health and finance ministries, the drugs regulator and at least eight drug companies. Awan Puryadi, the families' lawyer, told Reuters they each wanted compensation of up to 3.4 billion rupiah ($224,570.67).