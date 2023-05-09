Indonesia, Singapore alarmed as shots fired in Myanmar at diplomats, aid group

Indonesia and Singapore condemned an attack on a convoy of their diplomats and an ASEAN humanitarian aid body in military-ruled Myanmar, and called for an end to violence and a commitment to dialogue between warring groups.

Myanmar state media on Tuesday said "terrorists" with small arms attacked a convoy that was delivering supplies to displaced people in His Hseng township in Shan State in northern Myanmar on May 7.

It said no one was harmed and showed pictures of a pickup truck with minor damage, including broken glass from bullets.

It remained unclear who was behind the incident involving staff from the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon and personnel from the humanitarian assistance centre of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).