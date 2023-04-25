Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

Indonesian authorities urged caution on Tuesday as residents returned gradually to their homes in western Sumatra after being rattled by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake and several aftershocks.

The earthquake, which took place out at sea at about 3 am (2000 GMT Monday), triggered a tsunami warning that was lifted two hours later. There were no reports of casualties.

Residents in Padang, a city on the west coast of Sumatra, said they had panicked as tsunami warning sirens wailed and forced evacuation to higher ground in the middle of the night.