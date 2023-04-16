Rebels in Indonesia's Papua say they killed 9 army soldiers

"We asked the Indonesian and New Zealand governments to free the hostages through peaceful negotiations," rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom said in a recorded message on Sunday.

"But the Indonesian military and police attacked civilians on Mar 23. Because of that the TPNPB troops had said they would take revenge and it had already started," Sambom said, adding that fighting was continuing on Sunday.

Herman denied the allegation of a March attack on civilians, saying the security forces were protecting civilians who were chased away by the rebels.

"Efforts to provide assistance and evacuation are still being carried out," Herman said, while asking for prayers for army personnel who are searching for the captured Susi Air pilot, Phillip Mehrtens.

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia continued for decades in the remote and resource-rich Papua region, with the conflict between armed rebels and security forces intensifying significantly in recent years, analysts say.