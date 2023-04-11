Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections

An Indonesian court on Tuesday overturned a lower court's controversial order to delay the 2024 national elections by two years, arguing it had overstepped its jurisdiction and had no authority to make the decision.

The ruling by the Jakarta High Court will ease political uncertainty in the world's third-largest democracy and means the February 2024 presidential and general elections should be able to go ahead as scheduled.

The Mar 2 decision by the Central Jakarta district court stunned many politicians and voters in Indonesia, after it ordered a halt of more than two years on all election activities over a complaint from an obscure party whose application to run had been denied.